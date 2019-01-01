Featured Locations Les Thermes Bleus Chateau de la Fontaine du Dr. Harry et Markus de Savoye Palazzo Gonzaga Manicomio di R. The Oculus Tower Chernobyl en Pripyat Calendar 2019 Order the lost for decades calendarUrbex What is Urban PhotographyContact Get in TouchCategories Leisure Religious Institutions Castles and Mansions Industrial Military and Public Don't get trapped! If you do get trapped, stay nice Respect the locations, don't ruin things for the next visitors Leave nothing but footprints, take nothing but pictures Roel van WanrooyContact Me